Air Tanzania receives Bombardier Q-400 following delays

The Tanzanian government has received its third Bombardier aircraft, landing in Dar es Salaam on 2 April.

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q-400 plane landed in the Julius Nyerere International Airport after being retained in Canada since mid-2017.

“Our third bombardier plane is expected to arrive and received at 16:00 hrs East African time,” stated Dr Hassan Abbas, spokesperson for the Government of Tanzania.

The US$32mn plane was confiscated following UK-based Stirling Civil Engineer’s court appeal, arguing that the Tanzanian government owed them $38mn.

The plane left Canada on 30 March, making several stops on the way before arriving in the nation.

“Unlike bigger planes capable of making direct flights, this aircraft had a flight plan which included various stops in some countries before arriving in Tanzania anytime tomorrow (today),” Director General of Air Tanzania Company Limited, Ladislaus Matindi, noted.

The 79-seater aircraft is the third of five Bombardier planes the country has ordered – with two Bombardier C300’s to arrive, as well as a Boeing 787-8.