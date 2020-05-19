London’s International Hotel Awards reveals the best hotels in Africa

The International Hotel Awards, held in the UK’s capital city, revealed the best accommodation to stay in when travelling across Africa.

The award for the Best Small Luxury Hotel in Kenya was granted to the Diamonds Dream of Africa, located in Malindi.

Best Western’s Executive Residency won awards for both the nation’s and continent’s best city hotel, as well as Kenya and Africa’s best hotel marketing, and the country’s most sustainable hotel.

The Best Airport Hotel award for both Kenya and Africa went to Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport. The accommodation also won the category of Best Large Hotel in Kenya and Africa.

“We are particularly delighted to have won Best Airport Hotel in Africa,” commented Vivek Mathur, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi.

“Nairobi is a key gateway city on the continent and this award highlights our positioning and offering within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Complex as truly world-class.”

The best luxury hotel in both Tanzania and Africa went to the Meli Zanzibar, which also won Tanzania’s best resort hotel.

The Meli Zanzibar won the award of Best Sustainable Hotel Tanzania, Best Sustainable Hotel Africa, and Best International Sustainable Hotel.

The hotel was also deemed the best wedding venue in Tanzania, granting it the most awards for an Africa hotel.

Egypt’s most luxuroious hotel went to the Sofitel Cairo Nile El Gezirah.

The Diamonds Star of the East won the same award for Tanzania, the continent, and internationally.

The Rhino Resort Hotel and Spa has been considered the best resort hotel and best spa hotel in Senegal and Africa, as well as the best luxury hotel in the country.