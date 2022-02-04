Leadership & Strategy Articles

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show…
Founder and CEO of non-profit organisation Women in Tech, Ayumi Moore Aoki, tells Business Chief her plans to empower 5 million women and girls by 2030…
Redefining the CEO from ultra-competitive entrepreneur to collaborative diplomat, discover the top 8 Europe-based CEOs building business value sustainably…
We talk to Capgemini Group and Thoughtworks UK to find out what has changed and what more needs to be done to fully embrace diversity and inclusion…
Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability talks exclusively to Business Chief about creating business value from sustainability and ESG …
Achieving workplace diversity is a chicken and egg issue, argues Joonko CEO Ilit Raz, who delivers five steps to applying a holistic approach to diversity…
Sustainability LIVE will convene influential executives from around the world and cross-industry from February 23-24, to discuss their ESG strategies…
The first female, first Asian and youngest-ever CHRO of Unilever, Leena Nair takes her passion for people to Chanel, leading the fashion house into 2022…