Article
Leadership & Strategy

The C-suite executives on the move across the UK and Europe

By Tom Chapman
December 06, 2023
undefined mins
The C-suite executives on the move across the UK and Europe
The C-suite executives on the move across the UK and Europe
Plenty of big-name companies have been busy reshuffling their leadership teams. Business Chief takes a look at some of the most significant recent movers
Jacob Aarup-Andersen

1. Jacob Aarup-Andersen

Job From: CEO, ISS

Job To: CEO, Carlsberg Group

“I’ve always admired the unique heritage and strong values of Carlsberg and look forward to building further on that great foundation.”

Jacob Aarup-Andersen has taken the reins as CEO at the Carlsberg Group following the retirement of Cees ’t Hart.

He joins from ISS A/S, a global leader in facility management with 360,000 employees across 60 countries, where he has served as Chief Executive since 2020.

Earlier in his career, Aarup-Andersen held senior leadership roles at Danske Bank and Danica Pension.

Fernando Fernandez

2. Fernando Fernandez

Job From: President – Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever

Job To: CFO, Unilever 

Unilever has announced the appointment of Fernando Fernandez as its new CFO following a thorough search process.

Fernandez, who is currently President of Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, will replace the retiring Graeme Pitkethly from 1 January, 2024.

Before running one of Unilever’s fastest-growing divisions, Fernandez was responsible for Unilever’s business in Latin America. This followed a successful period leading Unilever Brazil.

Guillaume Halleux

3. Guillaume Halleux

Job From: Chief Cargo Officer, Qatar Airways

Job To: CCO, Swissport

Swissport has a new Chief Commercial Officer in the form of Guillaume Halleux. He joins from Qatar Airways where he served as Chief Cargo Officer for almost six years.

Halleux will work in close collaboration with regional leaders and maintain an open dialogue with airline clients, ensuring their high expectations are met.

Rami Baitiéh

4. Rami Baitiéh

Job From: CEO, Carrefour France

Job To: CEO, Morrisons

British supermarket chain Morrisons has appointed Rami Baitiéh as its new CEO. He succeeds David Potts, who had been the company’s Chief Executive for the last nine years. 

Baitiéh was at Carrefour for almost 30 years, serving as CEO in Taiwan, Argentina and, eventually, France.

Julie Kitcher

5. Julie Kitcher 

Job From: EVP – Communications, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Airbus

Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer, Airbus

Airbus has appointed Julie Kitcher as its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer.

Kitcher joined the organisation back in 2000 and has progressed through the ranks to take up various senior positions including Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication. 

Airbus announced recently it was making a raft of changes to its leadership team. 

Anna Pearce

6. Anne Pearce

Job From: VP – Human Resources, Shell 

Job To: Chief People & Culture Officer, Vestas

Anne Pearce will start her new role of Chief People & Culture Officer at Vestas from January.

She joins from fellow energy giant, Shell, where she served as VP of Human Resources. 

Pearce is set to lead the continued development of the people and culture organisation.

Jacob Aarup-AndersenFernando FernandezGuillaume Halleux
Share
Share

Featured Articles

How SAP is facilitating continuous business transformation

Technology giant SAP has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of LeanIX, a leader in enterprise architecture management (EAM) software

Siemens and Microsoft: Driving cross-industry AI adoption

To help businesses achieve increased productivity, Siemens and Microsoft are deepening their partnership by showcasing the benefits of generative AI

Sustainability must become central to corporate strategy

Sustainability must no longer be an after-thought, but a central component of corporate strategy and the decision-making process at boardroom level

The endless benefits of putting your people first

Leadership & Strategy

Working from anywhere: SAP uncovers secret life of employees

Human Capital

DHL, AbbVie and Hilton among best places to work in Europe

Human Capital