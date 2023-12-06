The C-suite executives on the move across the UK and Europe
1. Jacob Aarup-Andersen
Job From: CEO, ISS
Job To: CEO, Carlsberg Group
“I’ve always admired the unique heritage and strong values of Carlsberg and look forward to building further on that great foundation.”
Jacob Aarup-Andersen has taken the reins as CEO at the Carlsberg Group following the retirement of Cees ’t Hart.
He joins from ISS A/S, a global leader in facility management with 360,000 employees across 60 countries, where he has served as Chief Executive since 2020.
Earlier in his career, Aarup-Andersen held senior leadership roles at Danske Bank and Danica Pension.
2. Fernando Fernandez
Job From: President – Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever
Job To: CFO, Unilever
Unilever has announced the appointment of Fernando Fernandez as its new CFO following a thorough search process.
Fernandez, who is currently President of Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, will replace the retiring Graeme Pitkethly from 1 January, 2024.
Before running one of Unilever’s fastest-growing divisions, Fernandez was responsible for Unilever’s business in Latin America. This followed a successful period leading Unilever Brazil.
3. Guillaume Halleux
Job From: Chief Cargo Officer, Qatar Airways
Job To: CCO, Swissport
Swissport has a new Chief Commercial Officer in the form of Guillaume Halleux. He joins from Qatar Airways where he served as Chief Cargo Officer for almost six years.
Halleux will work in close collaboration with regional leaders and maintain an open dialogue with airline clients, ensuring their high expectations are met.
4. Rami Baitiéh
Job From: CEO, Carrefour France
Job To: CEO, Morrisons
British supermarket chain Morrisons has appointed Rami Baitiéh as its new CEO. He succeeds David Potts, who had been the company’s Chief Executive for the last nine years.
Baitiéh was at Carrefour for almost 30 years, serving as CEO in Taiwan, Argentina and, eventually, France.
5. Julie Kitcher
Job From: EVP – Communications, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Airbus
Job To: Chief Sustainability Officer, Airbus
Airbus has appointed Julie Kitcher as its first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer.
Kitcher joined the organisation back in 2000 and has progressed through the ranks to take up various senior positions including Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication.
Airbus announced recently it was making a raft of changes to its leadership team.
6. Anne Pearce
Job From: VP – Human Resources, Shell
Job To: Chief People & Culture Officer, Vestas
Anne Pearce will start her new role of Chief People & Culture Officer at Vestas from January.
She joins from fellow energy giant, Shell, where she served as VP of Human Resources.
Pearce is set to lead the continued development of the people and culture organisation.