The C-suite executives on the move across the UK and Europe

1. Jacob Aarup-Andersen

Job From: CEO, ISS

Job To: CEO, Carlsberg Group

“I’ve always admired the unique heritage and strong values of Carlsberg and look forward to building further on that great foundation.”

Jacob Aarup-Andersen has taken the reins as CEO at the Carlsberg Group following the retirement of Cees ’t Hart.

He joins from ISS A/S, a global leader in facility management with 360,000 employees across 60 countries, where he has served as Chief Executive since 2020.

Earlier in his career, Aarup-Andersen held senior leadership roles at Danske Bank and Danica Pension.