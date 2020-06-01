Bahrain and Portugal: supporting startups amidst COVID-19

Bahrain and Portugal to support entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19 around the world with the two countries’ joint initiative.

In partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), GrowIn Portugal has entered into a proactive initiative, creating a platform to help entrepreneurs incorporate, find, expand and move their startups to portugal.

Promoting the cooperation between the two organisations, particularly when it comes to global startups facing challenges amidst the ongoing pandemic, the two parties have agreed to connecting the two ecosystems by:

Collaborating on promoting key events and opportunities

Promoting opportunities for developing startup markets

Supporting startups by arranging introductory meetings with key ecosystem stakeholders

Exchanging information on the evolution of startup markets

“This timely initiative will provide some much-needed support for not just Bahraini and Portuguese startups, but startups from around the world. The ongoing crisis has hit almost all economic sectors, including the startup industry, and across the globe, we’re seeing an unprecedented slowdown. By connecting and thereby bolstering our two ecosystems, Startup Bahrain and GrowIN Portugal are providing a lifeline for innovative startups seeking a supportive environment in which they are able to empower the digital economy in their respective countries,” Pakiza Abdulrahman, Head of Startups, Bahrain EDB.

“Startups need support now more than ever before, so we are delighted to be collaborating with Bahrain EDB to do just that. Bahrain and Portugal each offer supportive ecosystems complete with funding support, highly-skilled labour forces, cutting edge digital infrastructure and world-class accelerators. Moreover, we each sit on the doorstep of major markets: Europe and MENA respectively. By combining forces, combining ecosystems, we can provide a global space to accelerate startups from around the world, and ensure innovation is not hampered by the global crisis,” added Anas El Arras, Chief Executive Officer, GrowIN Portugal.

The agreement between Bahrain and Portugal follows Bahrain EDB’s delegation to Lison in October 2019, announcing a fast-track setup process for global startups looking to take advantage of the business environment and well-connected startup community through the Startup Bahrain initiative.

SEE ALSO:

For more information on business topics in the Middle East, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.