BBC to launch Africa Business TV Show

BBC World News has announced that from Saturday, 5 October it will launch Africa Business Report, a new weekly flagship business TV programme.

Presented by South African Lerato Mbele and covering key business stories and trends from across Africa, it will broadcast weekly on Fridays and Saturdays on BBC World News.

Africa Business Report will be produced from the BBC‘s production centre in Johannesburg, and will utilise the expertise of BBC correspondents in 48 African countries.

Each week the programme will report from across Africa on the latest business and technology news, showcasing the latest trends across the continent, through a mixture of on the ground reports and high profile interviews. Africa Business Report launches on prime-time television across the continent.

Lerato Mbele joins Africa Business Report from BBC World Service breakfast radio programme, Newsday. In her new role she will report for BBC World News and BBC.com, in addition to reporting for BBC World Service.

Prior to joining the BBC, Lerato served as a senior business anchor for CNBC Africa when it launched in 2007. She hosted a variety of business focused programming and specials including presidential debates and the live CNBC Africa Debate at the World Economic Forum in Africa in 2009.

She began her career at South Africa’s state-owned broadcaster, SABC, and eventually served as an anchor for the channel’s daily news show News at 10 and also fronted the weekly show, The Ambassadors.

