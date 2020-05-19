The Best Western Group to open six hotels in Kenya

20 new hotel facilities are scheduled to open in Kenya’s 2018 Pipeline, with the Best Western Group leading the way with six projects under construction.

Between now and 2023, an additional 3,444 hotel rooms are to be constructed in the country.

70% of the proposed projects are anticipated to open by next year, with 14 of the 20 scheduled to launch in 2019.

From the Best Western Group’s six hotels, five will be located in Nairobi and one in Naivasha – the town north west of the capital situated on Lake Naivasha National Park.

The firm will open the hotels under the Best Western, BW Premier Collection, Best Western Plus and Executive Residency by Best Western brands.

The Radisson Hotel Group will be expanding its presence in the nation by opening its third hotel in Nairobi in 2019.

The company intends to launch three new brands in Kenya – RED Radisson, Radisson, and Radisson Collection.

“With our new brand segmentation, we have the potential to operate more than 10 hotels within cities such as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Lagos providing real scale and operational synergies while cities such as Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Durban and Dakar have the potential to have more than five hotels under our various hotel brands,” stated Andrew Mclachlan, Senior Vice President for Development in Sub-Saharan Africa at the Radisson Hotel Group.