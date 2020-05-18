Brazilian Business Council established in Dubai

The Brazilian Business Council of Dubai has been set up with the support of the Embassy of Brazil to the UAE and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The organisation will offer Brazilian companies a platform to network with each other and work closely to bolster their presence in the country. State-owned Banco do Brasil, the largest Brazilian and Latin American bank by assets, is among the organisations that have become members of the association.

Dr. Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO, Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Brazil and the UAE enjoy extremely cordial business relations which have continued to flourish over the years with approximately 45 Brazilian companies operating in Dubai. With increasing presence of Brazilian companies in the emirate, there was a need for organisations such as the Brazilian Business Council of Dubai to offer assistance to them in expanding their horizon in Dubai and the region."

Follow @BusinessRevME