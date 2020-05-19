Business Chief MEA April edition is now live!

In this month’s issue, Business Chief speaks with Suraj Devadiga, Director of Supply Chain of Middle East & Asia at Exterran, regarding how his company is beginning to digitise its services in the oil and gas sector. “We’re very much in the nascent stages of digitisation and I believe our approach of low investment, high return is vital,” he says.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we speak with Alizz Islamic Bank, the Department of Culture and Tourism for Abu Dhabi, OSN and Public Investment Corporation to see how these organisations are seeking to transform their services in the digital age.

Our leadership feature this month looks at how technology has influenced the way Gecko Petroleum Services conducts its operations. General Manager, Mohammed Morgan, reflects on how success can be achieved in the region.

In addition, we zone in on Cairo to examine what life is like in the largest metropolitan area in the Middle East. A city steeped in history, the River Nile and the Pyramids of Giza are located in Cairo and the city is host to millions of tourists annually. Our top 10 this month counts down the companies with the most revenue in the region.

The latest issue of Business Chief Middle East & Africa can be read here!