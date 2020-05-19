A call to enter business awards

Follow @ ShereeHanna

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and The Financial Times have issued a call to African-based organisations/businesses to showcase their environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives that have made an impact on developing nations.

They have issued a call for applications to the FT/IFC Transformational Business Awards: Sustainable Solutions to Today’s Development Challenges.

The new awards build on the FT/IFC Sustainable Finance Awards established more than eight years ago to honour environmentally and socially responsible banking and investment.

They will recognise the use of technology to empower the poor and efforts to reverse environmental and social degradation.

Sara Clancy, IFC’s Manager for Sustainable Business Advisory Services, said: “IFC has seen a growing trend in Africa wheretransformation represents business opportunity.

“Companies are finding innovative ways to integrate social, environmental and corporate governance considerations in their operations, to help address Africa’s development challenges.

“Through this award, IFC and FT want to see African institutions recognised for putting sustainable practices to work, and set a positive example for future investors on the continent.”

The FT/IFC Transformational Business Awards will reward innovation, impact, replicability and commercial viability on a transactional basis across the following categories: Achievement in Project Finance (Infrastructure, Energy, Food/Water, Education & Health); Achievement in Information and Communications Technology; Achievement in Transformational Finance and Achievement in Inclusive Business.

The winners in each category will be announced at a special dinner at the InterContinental London Park Lane on June 12, 2014.

Entries are being accepted until March 30th, 2014. Entry forms and criteria will be available at www.ft-live.com/transformationalbusiness.

