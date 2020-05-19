Calvin Klein signs contract with Kenyan EPZ firm

Hela Clothing, an export processing zones (EPZ) firm, has signed deal with American fashion house Calvin Klein.

The new factory will manufacture underwear for the designer.

Calvin Klein are not the only brand to sign production contracts with Kenyan textile manufacturers; according to the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) Arrow, Izod, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and Cherokee are among many international brands.

Hela Clothing currently employs 1,500 workers with plans to double in size.

New Wide Garments is the EPZ firm that is manufacturing Arrow and Izod’s clothing, and employs more than 7,000 members of staff.

Global EPZ produces garments for Cherokee and has 1,500 employees.

More brands are sourcing their clothing from African in a bid to reduce reliance on Asian manufacturers, with Kenya and Ethiopia emerging as top locations. This has led to the rise of Kenya’s EPZ profile.

Under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) agreement, duty-free imports of select items from low-income countries has led to the majority of Kenya’s textiles being exported to the US.