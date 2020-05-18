Article
CAREEM signs deal with Etisalat

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
CAREEM has signed a deal with Etisalat to create a new payment platform known as CAREEM Wallet.

This will allow the company’s customers to pay for car rides using Etisalat’s Reward points or choose to earn Etisalat Reward points as they use CAREEM services.

Etisalat, the leading telecoms operator in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, is the first partner to integrate into the ‘CAREEM Wallet’. The announcement is the first of its kind in a series of several partnerships which the car hailing booking app is currently working on to integrate into its new platform.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat said, “We are excited to offer our Rewards members an innovative means to earn and burn Etisalat Reward points in partnership with CAREEM. Now our members can enjoy free rides by simply redeeming their accumulated reward points or earn more reward points every time onboard a CAREEM. This is yet another endeavor from us to provide enhanced value to our customers for being with Etisalat.”

Selim Turki, Product Market Fit Director, CAREEM, added: “We are delighted to have Etisalat on board as one of our key partners. Both CAREEM and Etisalat are on the same page when it comes to understanding the need for innovative new products that meet the unique needs of the consumer. CAREEM will continue to work with leading partners in the region such as Etisalat to offer ground-breaking solutions that aim to simplify our people’s lives.

 “Introducing “CAREEM Wallet” is a great step into innovative payment solutions and goes beyond providing passenger with safe and reliable transportation services. CAREEM is introducing a new regional payment platform which will revolutionize payment schemes in the region.” 

