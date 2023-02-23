CEOs of world's biggest companies optimistic despite turmoil

Despite a gloomy economic outlook, there exists renewed optimism among leaders at many of the world's biggest companies of not just survival, but also innovation and growth.

That's according to research carried out by Arthur D. Little (ADL), which found almost two-thirds (63%) of CEOs expect a stable or positive economy in the next three to five years.

Half of those surveyed in ADL's newly-published CEO Insights 2023 study said they would enter new geographies over the coming few years, while 30% expect to grow faster than the wider market.

Even cautious CEOs expect to increase growth investments, with 40% spending more and 55% keeping expenditure constant.

Francesco Marsella, a Managing Partner and Global Practice Leader in Strategy and Organization at Arthur D. Little, said: "In a downturn, conventional business wisdom is to cut costs and focus on survival.

