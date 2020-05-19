The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, to travel to three West African nations

Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, has arrived in Senegal as part of a trip to Western Africa.

The Chancellor, who arrived late on 29 August, will also be visiting Ghana and Nigeria during her visit to the continent.

“All three countries face huge challenges when it comes to economic and social development,” stated a German government official prior to the trip.

Merkel has arrived with several Chief Executive Officers, aiming to encourage investment in the region – an area that sees many migrants travel to Europe.

Migration will be a focus of the visit, with the Chancellor already discussing the topic with the President of Senegal, Macky Sal.

“Our struggle is to find solutions and opportunities for young people”, stated the President.

The President also announced plans to electrify 300 rural areas in the country when in the capital city of Dakar on 29 August.

“We still have needs to meet in rural areas. We have a solar electrification project for 300 villages. I welcome this new partnership involving the private sectors of both countries”.

In regards to plans for the rest of the trip, when in Ghana Merkel intends to visit a startup hub, and in Nigeria she plans to meet with the Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.