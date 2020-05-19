Chief US diplomat Clinton to visit Africa

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will travel to Africa to visit Zambia, Tanzania and Ethiopia later this month to discuss trade, development and other issues it was confirmed yesterday.

Clinton will arrive in the Zambian capital Lusaka on June 10 following a trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She will attend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Ministerial Forum, said Clinton's deputy spokesman Mark Toner.

"She will showcase this centrepiece of our trade policy with Africa and engage with government, private sector and civil society representatives from 37 different countries," Toner said.

The AGOA, a deal signed in 2000, allows exports from the world’s poorest countries to have duty-free status on the US market.

Clinton will “participate in events to highlight US government initiatives to improve the lives of the Zambian people” as well as meet with Zambian President Rupiah Banda, who is seeking re-election later this year.

Clinton will also travel to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to meet with Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and Meles Zenawi respectively, but specific dates have not been released.

"In Tanzania, she will highlight our successful bilateral engagement, including a host of programmes, including Feed the Future," Toner said.

During her stay in Ethiopia, Clinton will visit the African Union headquarters and meet with AU Chairman Jean Ping along with representatives of civil society to "draw attention to their innovative and enterprising work," Toner stated.