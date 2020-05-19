Article
Coca-Cola donates $1.45m to Horn of Africa drought

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Soft beverage giant Coca-Cola has donated KES134 million (US$1.45 million) to three Horn of Africa countries affected by hunger and famine.

The donation was made on Friday when Coca-Cola’s Central East and West Africa Business Unit president Nathan Kalumbu met Ethiopian and Kenyan Red Cross and Somali’s Red Crescent officials in Nairobi.

 

Ongoing emergency relief efforts in the region continue as millions are affected by the worst drought in decades.

 

 

Kalumbu expressed the need for a joint effort in tackling the hunger crisis.

 

“As a business with operations spanning across the Horn of Africa, we and our bottling partners strongly believe that the scale and magnitude of this crisis demands collaborative effort from all,” he said.

 

“None of us can do it alone, it is my firm belief that we should move quickly and work together to develop sustainable, home-grown solutions to this crisis.”

 

 

