Article
Leadership & Strategy

Colas Group acquires Anglo American stake in UAE, Oman and Qatar

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Colas Group, a world leader in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure, has acquired the stakes previously held by Anglo American in the capital of six jointly owned or operated companies which have operated under the Tarmac name in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar.

These companies, which are held with a number of major partners (Al Futtaim, Al Zawawi and Midmac) in each of the respective countries, produce 7.5 million tons of aggregates and 1.6 million tons of asphalt mix per year via three quarries and ten asphalt plants. Global revenue totals roughly 150 million euros, of which Colas’ share amounts to 80 million euros.

Colas was advised by a team led by global law firm Reed Smith. Partner Edward Miller commented: "We were delighted to have the opportunity to again work as part of the Colas team in negotiating and concluding this transaction, which is an important step forward for Colas’ business in the Middle East."

Follow @BusinessRevME

UAEconstructionQatarcolas group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability