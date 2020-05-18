Craig International expanding in Middle East

Oilfield procurement specialist Craig International is opening bases in Doha and Dubai, following the win of a $55 million contract with a major operator in Qatar.

The offices will initially employ nine people with more planned as the Scottish company expands its business in the region.

Jill MacDonald, Joint Managing Director of Craig International said: “This prestigious contract has allowed us to bring forward our plans for the Middle East, a region we have been looking at for some time. We have worked hard in the last few months to find and move into suitable premises and employ qualified people, both nationals and ex-pats.

“By out-sourcing the management of procuring oilfield products and services, our client will benefit from major cost-savings and greater efficiencies. At Craig International, we can procure virtually anything, from any source, and deliver it on time, wherever it’s needed. And given our considerable consolidated buying power, our relationship with suppliers and the efficiencies of our system, we guarantee cost-savings.”

Craig International is a division of privately-owned shipping and energy services firm, Craig Group.

