Danube Group to expand within African markets

Dubai-based building materials company, Danube Group, has announced its plans to search for franchise partners in Africa.

The main countries the firm is targeting are Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria.

Danube is already selling in those markets, but sees franchising as a viable expansion for the future, strengthening its presence on the continent.

“We are targeting the African market. We already have a franchise partner in Tanzania, so now we are looking for similar partners in the other African countries,” commented Anis Sajan, Danube Managing Director, according to Construction Week.

The UAE company exhibited at the Big 5 2017, a construction expo held in Dubai, presenting its products, such as water purifiers and water heaters from its Milano Brand.

“We have five divisions under Milano: sanitary ware, tiles, electrical products, hardware – construction hardware, as well as furniture fittings – and the water purifier,” Sajan added.

According to the Managing Director, the brand’s year-to-date performance has increased by 30% since last year.

“Last year, it was 20% increase [compared to 2015]. Next year, we are aiming to maintain our growth rate at 30%.”

“We have been part of the Big 5 for years now, and it has been an extremely good experience for us.The Big 5 is an annual meeting place for the international building and construction community in the UAE. It’s a platform for like-minded people from all over the world.”