DEWA organises conference for solar bidders

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has held a conference for qualifying international developers who intend to send their proposals for the third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to produce 800MW of electricity. The project will be implemented according to the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The conference aims to clarify details of the last stage of the bid and answer bidders’ technical, financial and legal questions and enquiries. The conference supports the Dubai Green Energy Strategy 2050 launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global centre of clean energy and green economy.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, welcomed the developers and commended their willingness to participate in this important project, which will help to diversify the energy mix in Dubai, provide promising opportunities, and guarantee a brighter future for everyone. He said: “Launching the second project of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, marks the beginning of a new era of an economy that is based on environmental sustainability and clean energy. This supports HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of making Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. The project is one of the largest international renewable energy projects, and will develop electricity production techniques by using solar energy, its capacity will reach 1,000 megawatts (MW) by 2020 and 5,000 MW by 2030. The project involves total investments worth AED 50 billion, and will help achieve a reduction of approximately 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, supporting Dubai Government’s green initiatives and programmes. DEWA has set a world record by obtaining the lowest price globally, at USD 5.6 cents per kilowatt (kW), for the second phase which will be operational in April 2017 using the Independent Power Produce (IPP) model."

