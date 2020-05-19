DHL and MallforAfrica’s platform that targets global deliveries of African products

The German logistics and courier firm, DHL, has partnered with MallforAfrica’s new platform, Marketplace Africa.

The e-commerce platform aims to bring African-made products to the global market by showcasing and selling items from designers and artisans.

Issues such as distance, international payments, and complex shipping requirements have contributed to African craftspeople and small enterprises lacking access to selling products globally.

For people wanting to make international purchases of African products, authenticity, payment security, and high delivery costs were preventing sales.

DHL will now manage logistics for the platform, delivering items such as clothing and accessories, body care, and home décor.

The partnership aims to combat the issue associated with product purchases and deliveries, using MallforAfrica’s award-winning patented e-commerce platform and payment system and DHL’s delivery solutions.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative e-commerce solution for African artisans,” said Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa.

“DHL is a facilitator of global trade and if we can improve connectivity and accessibility to global markets for local business, this will go a long way in helping small businesses grow.”

“We’ve been in Africa since 1978, so have seen first-hand, the huge opportunities that cross-border trade offers to local businesses. This is truly an exciting time for African businesses.”

“Africans finally have the opportunity whether banked or unbanked to showcase their amazing talents and skills to the world and sell their products,” remarked Charis Folaya, MallforAfrica’s CEO.

“DHL and MallforAfrica saw the need to promote African-made products to the world and I am beyond proud to be a part of making history alongside a company that has pioneered logistics efficiency in Africa, and across the globe.”

“Marketplace Africa will open the door for African designers and craftspeople and enable customers in the US and the world the ability to purchase authentic African-made products directly from the source.”