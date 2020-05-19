DHL appoints new Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Hennie Heymans, who was previously DHL’s Managing Director for its South African Express division, has been appointed as its Managing Director for the Sub-Saharan African region.

In his new role, Heymans will oversee 51 countries and territories, over 3,500 employees working at 250 facilities, five regional hubs and 14 dedicated DHL aircraft.

Succeeding Charles Brewer, DHL said Heymans’ knowledge of operating in challenging markets, strong leadership skills, as well as his solid network within the African region makes him the natural choice for the role.

Heymans joined DHL Express in 2001 to head its Direct Business Unit, supervising telesales, agents and retail in Namibia, Swaziland and Lesotho. Since then he has held several high-level positions within the company.

Ken Allen, global CEO of DHL Express, highlighted that under Heymans’ leadership the company has seen major development in both the regional and South African businesses. He said: “Hennie has consistently delivered on some tough targets despite the sometimes uneasy economic climate. He has also played an integral role in driving leadership and motivating our people to ensure DHL remains the logistics provider of choice.

"We are confident that he will continue to grow our market share and now bring his particular brand of respectful leadership and results-driven approach to an even bigger challenge.”

Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to grow the share of revenues generated in emerging markets significantly and the Sub-Saharan Africa region will play a vital part in this strategy.

Heymans commented: "DHL Express will continue to invest in its people and network in Africa. Having entered the African market 37 years ago, we have witnessed the turnaround from the ‘forgotten continent’ to ‘Africa Rising’ and we now wish to be part of the next phase - ‘Africa Thriving.’”

SOURCE: [Arabian Supply Chain]