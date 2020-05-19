DHL wins Intercontinental Award at Top Employer Africa 2018

For the fifth consecutive year, DHL Express has been deemed a Top Employer in Africa during the Top Employer Africa 2019 ceremony, held in South Africa.

The company received the most Top Employer certifications across the continent, granting it the Intercontinental Award, having collected 22 certifications from 21 countries.

Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe all awarded certificates.

“At DHL Express we value our employees and constantly strive to ensure they know how much their work matters. We also want them to feel proud to be part of the global DHL team. We couldn’t be happier to have that fact affirmed by the Top Employers Institute,” remarked Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa.

SEE ALSO:

In order to be eligible for a certificate, companies must operate in four countries and excel in human resource strategy, policy implementation, practices, and employee offerings.

“We attribute this notable achievement to our customer-centric culture adopted across the entire organization, this is without a doubt central to our success.”

“Effective employee engagement programs are integral to maintaining this culture across the globe as it is the people within our business that ensure this culture carries across to our customers.”

“Our focus areas remain entrenched in employee motivation and development as this approach has proven to be beneficial to both us and our employees.”

“We operate in a high performance environment and we encourage this culture among our teams as it promotes and drives leadership diversity.”