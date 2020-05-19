Diageo seeking to further successful African social programmes

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Diageo, a world leader in the premium drinks industry, has reported strong progress against its 2015 Sustainability and Responsibility targets with the publication its 2015 Annual Report, which for the second year integrates its performance in this area alongside its more traditional financial reporting.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive stated: “We have a responsibility to create shared value, for our communities, our people and our shareholders. This enables our business to grow and I am extremely proud of our work in many areas, especially water stewardship with our ambitious Water Blueprint, our progress in local sourcing in Africa and our partnerships with NGOs, governments and other stakeholders with whom we work to create scale for our programmes.”

The company’s pan-African Water of Life Programme has helped provide safe drinking water to 10 million Africans.

Across its operations, Diageo has managed to achieve 70 percent of its local sourcing target and has also been able to deploy up to 40,000 responsible drinking ambassadors across the continent this year. Its sourcing includes agricultural and packaging materials and makes a solid contribution to local economies all over Africa.

Diageo leads the way for companies seeking to improve the overall impact of their operations; it measures and evaluates its Sustainability and Responsibility efforts, focussing on impact, not only within its own operations, but across its supply chain in partnership with others.

The company’s goals for the future are in-line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. These will focus on creating a positive role for alcohol in society, equipping communities with the skills and resources to succeed, and reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

Diageo currently has 14 breweries alongside five manufacturing facilities across the continent, serving over 20 African countries through various partnerships.

