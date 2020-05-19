DP World to explore investment and expansion opportunities in Africa

The UAE-based DP World has plans to explore the continent of Africa more, in regards to new opportunities within investment and expansion.

The Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the marine and inland company, Mohammed Al Muallem has informed delegates of plans of a long-term strategy focusing on Africa.

“We want to be part of Africa’s progress. We see huge potential in Africa and we are looking to build on our success and the experience we’ve accumulated there to grow further,” commented Al Muallem.

DP World already have a presence on the continent, with seven locations and ports covering across the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

The firm has plans to partner with landlocked countries, having already ventured to Rwanda in an effort to transition from only marine operation to dry ports also.

“We want to be part of the entire supply chain and we are looking at any opportunity to invest into the supply chain and make it more efficient. Countries may have the ability to produce but lack ways to circulate their product: this is where we come in, sharing our knowledge and expertise.”

“By removing red tape and introducing advanced technologies, we can make streamline operations and move things along faster. We can bring great value in that regard based on our experiences here in Dubai, where the government is heavily investing in the digital infrastructure. If we look at the UAE, it is the government that’s really moving things forward and building the necessary infrastructure,” he advised African partners and stakeholders.