Drake & Scull secures hotel and mall contract in Dubai

Drake & Scull Engineering has secured a contract to deliver complete mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services for a hotel complex and mall expansion project in Dubai.

The AED 224 million project involves the development of an extension to the retail complex that will include a new high-rise hotel tower and a low-rise podium housing a hypermarket, cinemas and additional retail space.

Ahmad Al Naser, Managing Director of Drake & Scull Engineering, said: “The hotel complex and mall expansion project award is the latest major retail development contract which sustains the momentum of project wins DSI has demonstrated by securing prominent projects across the GCC region this year. The hotel complex and mall expansion is a welcome addition to iconic projects we are delivering in the UAE which includes the Habtoor City, the Jewel of the Creek and the Louvre Museum to name a few. The project win also reflects our position in the Engineering sector as the preferred partner for large scale retail malls which is enhanced by our previous work on prestigious retail developments like Abu Dhabi’s Central Market and the Sahara Mall Expansion. Drake & Scull Engineering is currently involved in the development of prominent retail projects like the Souk Al Kuwait, Souk Al Kabeer and Mall of Qatar as well as the expansion of the Mall of the Emirates across the GCC. We are confident about our prospects of securing more high-profile projects for the rest of the year.”

