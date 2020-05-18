Dubai Trade Centre contract awarded to Al Futtaim Carillion

Joint venture Al Futtaim Carillion (AFC) has been awarded the main contract to deliver the next phase of work on the Dubai Trade Centre District (DTCD), a major development located between the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre and Emirates Towers in the heart of the city’s Central Business District.

This phase includes a 178,000 square metre development and includes two high-specification office buildings of eight and twelve storeys. The contract, which is worth approximately £125 million has begun and is scheduled for completion in Quarter 3 of 2017.

AFC is nearing completion of the earlier phase, which was awarded in 2014 and this latest award takes the overall value of AFC's work on this site to around £200 million. The DTCD development is being designed to best-in-class quality standards and this phase will include international Grade A quality offices, which has achieved LEED Gold precertification from the US Green Building Council - the industry benchmark for green building performance covering design, construction, operations and maintenance.

Carillion Chief Executive, Richard Howson, said: "We are delighted to have been selected for the second phase of this major development in Dubai, where we continue to see more opportunities coming to market for which our capabilities and reputation for delivering to high standards of quality, safety and reliability are important to customers. We look forward to continuing our close relationship with Dubai World Trade Centre to deliver this important development."

