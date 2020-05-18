DUTCO Group appointed for The Address Downtown Dubai restoration

Emaar Properties has appointed DUTCO Group as the contractor for undertaking the clearing, assessment and restoration work at the fire-damaged hotel, The Address Downtown Dubai.

The company has a proven track record in mega-developments having earlier been assigned the task of building and then expanding The Dubai Mall.

A team of international consultants has already been mobilised by DUTCO Group, who are now on site and working round-the-clock. Cleaning work has started with the mechanical, electrical and structural assessment of the building and restoration also underway.

Emaar is coordinating with the concerned government entities including the Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: “We are committed to expediting the reopening of the hotel in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We are demonstrating the can-do ability of Dubai with our focus on opening the hotel in record time using the best in design, quality and technology.

“The Address Downtown Dubai is our first hotel project and it has set international benchmarks with its excellent hospitality standards. We will restore the project to its glory and even surpass its grandeur that befits the prestige of the city and Downtown Dubai. We are working with all Dubai government entities to expedite the construction work.”

As soon as clearing and assessment work is completed, construction will commence as per a tightly scheduled calendar with a focus on the highest standards of quality. “To achieve our timelines, we will leverage all our resources and our proven track-record of delivering iconic projects. Every aspect of the workflow will be clearly streamlined and we will deploy the latest technology tools to ensure that we meet our timeframe,” said Alabbar.

