Article
Leadership & Strategy

Egypt’s Archiform to expand in Europe with new London office

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Egyptian architecture company, Archiform, has targeted business growth in Europe by launching a new office in London and forming a joint venture with Stibich Hospitality Solutions (SHS) in Düsseldorf.

The firm’s portfolio covers residential builds such as villas and townhouses, hotels, offices, leisure facilities, educational establishments, and airports.

Archiform has also been assigned interior design jobs for royal palaces in the Middle East region.

The company has already entered the European market, and is currently showcasing projects at the UK’s London Design Festival.

SEE ALSO:

“We’re excited by the response from European customers and the notable success of our design projects in Germany and the United Kingdom,” stated Archiform Consultants’ Founder and President, Medhat Nehad.

“Our new branch offices in London and the joint venture with Düsseldorf-based SHS move us one step closer to our customers in Europe and allow Archiform to better support its business development.”

Nehad is a professional accredited member of the Society of British and International Interior Design (SBID).

Archiform has been listed as a finalist of the SBID International Design Awards 2018 for its sales centre design for Al-Marasem Development.

“Al-Marasem’s international sales centre is a complete design story leading customers on a journey from the time that they arrive at the centre and park their cars in front of the building,” Nehad added.

UKEgyptEuropeCairo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability