Egypt’s Archiform to expand in Europe with new London office

The Egyptian architecture company, Archiform, has targeted business growth in Europe by launching a new office in London and forming a joint venture with Stibich Hospitality Solutions (SHS) in Düsseldorf.

The firm’s portfolio covers residential builds such as villas and townhouses, hotels, offices, leisure facilities, educational establishments, and airports.

Archiform has also been assigned interior design jobs for royal palaces in the Middle East region.

The company has already entered the European market, and is currently showcasing projects at the UK’s London Design Festival.

“We’re excited by the response from European customers and the notable success of our design projects in Germany and the United Kingdom,” stated Archiform Consultants’ Founder and President, Medhat Nehad.

“Our new branch offices in London and the joint venture with Düsseldorf-based SHS move us one step closer to our customers in Europe and allow Archiform to better support its business development.”

Nehad is a professional accredited member of the Society of British and International Interior Design (SBID).

Archiform has been listed as a finalist of the SBID International Design Awards 2018 for its sales centre design for Al-Marasem Development.

“Al-Marasem’s international sales centre is a complete design story leading customers on a journey from the time that they arrive at the centre and park their cars in front of the building,” Nehad added.