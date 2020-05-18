Emirates announces management changes

Emirates has announced several management changes in its commercial operations team, strengthening its market position in Africa, the Middle East and North and South America.

Orhan Abbas has been appointed Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Africa, and will lead growth efforts across the continent and will report directly to Thierry Antinori, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Since joining Emirates in 1998 as a management trainee, he has held senior positions in Tanzania, Iran, South Africa and the Middle East as well as the position of Vice President for India and Nepal. In 2012, he was appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, The Americas, and in August 2013 was later appointed as Senior Vice President Commercial Operations - Latin America, Central and Southern Africa.

Adil Al Ghaith, the new Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Gulf Middle East & Iran will lead a number of Emirates’ markets in the Middle East. Having been with Emirates for 17 years, Adil is a seasoned commercial executive in this region who led markets like Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Yemen for several years. He also previously held the position of Vice President in Pakistan and Senior Vice President in North and West Africa.

Rob Gurney is taking an additional responsibility for Latin America as he becomes the Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (The Americas). He joined Emirates in October 2014 as a Divisional Vice President Australasia following an extensive career in aviation, travel and tourism; and was promoted to Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for North America in 2015.

Thierry Antinori, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline, said: “The industry is constantly evolving and we remain committed to looking at new ways at developing our services and expanding our commercial footprint across a number of regions, including Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. With an excellent track record in growing our business, I am confident that Orhan, Adil and Rob will excel in their new roles so we stay competitive in a new year of growth.”

