Emirates Announces New Country Manager for Zambia

Emirates, which flies daily from Lusaka to Dubai and Harare, has announced the appointment of a new Country Manager for Zambia.

Husain Al Safi, who took up his new position from the beginning of December, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Management from the Higher Colleges of Technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2007, Al Safi joined Emirates as a Commercial Trainee and was appointed Country Manager for Bangladesh in 2009, and a year later for Yemen.

His most recent position was Country Manager for Algeria for nearly a year.

Al Safi’s appointment is one of several management changes announced by Emirates in its commercial operations team within Africa.

The new appointments will enable five former graduates of Emirates’ dedicated UAE National Management Programme to take on new challenges across the region.

”These moves reinforce our commitment to the long term career development of our employees” said Hubert Frach, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations West.

“Market dynamics vary in every one of our destinations creating a unique working environment and offering our Country Managers the opportunity to broaden their knowledge of the aviation industry.”

Africa is a market that is constantly evolving with more than 150 flights operating across the continent each week. The region continues to grow exponentially each year and Emirates is well placed to capitalise on this growth with a 24 destinations across the continent.

Other management changes for Emirates’ commercial operations in Africa include:

Thani Abdulla Al Ansari, new Country Manager Uganda. Thani joined Emirates in 2011 as a Commercial Trainee where he took on various roles as Commercial Manager in the UAE, Bombay and London. He holds bachelor degree in Business Administration from the American University in Texas, USA.

Abdulaziz Al Hai, new Country Manager Sudan. Abdulaziz started his career with Emirates in 2003 as part of the airline’s UAE National Management Programme.

In 2006, he took on the role of Airport Manager in various markets: Damascus, Kuwait and three years later in Cairo. Abdulaziz moved from airport services to commercial operations and was appointed as Country Manager for Tanzania in 2011 for two years.

Tariq Obaid, new Country Manager Algeria. Tariq started his career with the Emirates Group in 2007 as a college work placement trainee in the Flight Operations Center, where he handled various aircraft and quality audit responsibilities.

He progressed to join the Emirates Group's commercial management program and took on various roles as Sales Manager in both Libya and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Dammam station, and Country Manager for Sudan.

The new appointed Country Managers for Tanzania, Zambia and Uganda will report directly to Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Latin America, Central and Southern Africa, whereas the Country Managers for Sudan and Algeria will be part of the commercial team that falls under Adil Al Ghaith, Vice President Commercial Operations for Northern and Western Africa.