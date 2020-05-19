Emirates invests in a greener future

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

Emirates has allocated $150,000 for the second year of ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ – a campaign that delivers funding for not-for-profit organisations in developing countries, with a focus on carbon reduction and sustainability.

Last year, Emirates customers voted for over 400 organisations across the globe that they thought were worthy of investment. Due to the sheer volume of highly innovative solutions, Emirates decided to allocate funding to three seperate environmental projects, these consisted of Ripple Africa, The Heritage Foundation, and The Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC.)

Ripple Africa used an innovative ‘Fast, Fast Fire’ cook stove that provided a low tech cooking space that required less wood and also significantly reduced smoke inhalation. The Heritage Foundation is a Pakistani initiative encompassing a range of environmentally proactive measures including the construction of eco-villages, as well as developing sustainable farming practices. The ICSC worked to remove substantial amounts of carbon from urban areas across the Philippines, switching the engines in jeepneys from petrol to electric battery.

A committee of senior Emirates Executives are involved in directly assessing project proposals, with those that successfully meet the strict criteria being given the opportunity to present their work to committee for final review.

Will Lӧfberg, Vice President of International, Government and Environment Affairs at Emirates said: “Supporting environment and conservation organisations that give back to their local communities aligns with our values at Emirates and we are excited to see how this year’s collaboration will help to conserve our environment.”

RELATED:

Emirates brings down fares for Zimbabwe travellers:

http://www.africa.businesschief.com/finance/1769/Emirates-Brings-Down-Fares-for-Zimbabwe-Travellers

Emirates expands African freighter network:

http://www.africa.businesschief.com/marketing/1823/Emirates-expands-African-freighter-network