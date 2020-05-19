Article
Emirates wins three awards at the 2018 Business Traveller Africa Awards

May 19, 2020
The Dubai-based airline, Emirates, has been granted three titles at the 2018 Business Traveller Africa Awards.

The awards offered wins for 23 different categories, including African Regional Short-Haul Airline, Private Aviation Operator, and Small Hotel Conference Venue.

Emirates won the most awards with three: Best Business Class, Best International Long-Haul Airline, and Best Airport Business Lounge.

The company conducts flights between 150 different countries across the world, and carried 30.1mn passengers between March and September 2018.

“The high fuel cost as well as currency devaluations in markets like India, Brazil, Angola and Iran wiped approximately $1.25bn from our profits,” commented Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Chair and CEO of Emirates Group.

“We are proactively managing the myriad challenges faced by the airline and travel industry, including the relentless downward pressure on yields and uncertain economic and political realities in our region and in other parts of the world.”

Comair Flight Services were granted the title of Best Private Aviation Operator for the third consecutive year.

