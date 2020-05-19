Emirates helps fight the illegal wildlife trade

Two Emirates A380 jets take to the skies this month, bearing special livery to show the company’s support of United for Wildlife, a movement that unites the efforts of the world’s wildlife charities against the illegal wildlife trade.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline said: “Many animals, in particular African elephants, rhinos, tigers, and pangolins, are under extreme pressure because of an unprecedented spike in the illegal wildlife trade. The world is in a global poaching crisis, and everyone has to do their part to stop this, before it is too late.

RELATED: What now for Africa's big game hunting industry?

Our sister publication, Supply Chain Digital, originally covered this story.

“Emirates believes that the global transport industry, including airlines, can play a significant role to break the supply chain of illegal wildlife trade. And at Emirates, we are committing the resources to do our part.”

The decal on the first flight featured six endangered species, while the second flight will feature a decal with rhinos and elephants. Both designs cover the world’s largest passenger aircraft almost from nose to tail, spreading over the wings and under-belly of the plane.

RELATED: Emirates Group embarks on data-led transformation strategy

In addition, Emirates is approaching this conservation effort from a user engagement perspective; it will run regular stories about wildlife issues in its inflight magazines, and show interviews, wildlife programming and films on its inflight entertainment systems.

The airline is also collaborating with international organisations to train and equip both its ground and cargo staff to detect and deal with illegal wildlife products in transit.

Watch a video of these efforts here.

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Read the November Issue of African Business Review.