Energy challenges in the MENA region

By Leah Netabai
May 19, 2020
According to the Energy & Utilities Market Outlook Report 2020, the energy sector is facing demand and sustainability challenges. 

The report produced by GRS Research & Strategy, highlights the dual challenges of rising demand for energy within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, alongside the need to move to low-carbon systems. 

Over 2,000 energy sector operators were surveyed for the report, 32.8% of which identified the GCC having the highest potential market for future energy opportunities. Discussing the region's potential, Benoit Lebot, Head of Secretariat at the Paris-based Partnership for Energy Efficiency Co-operation (IPEEC) stressed the importance of focusing on system designs to meet sustainability goals. 

“In the case of the Gulf Countries, we know that the population is growing fast, that cities are expanding widely and that the climatic conditions are evolving,” said Lebot. “To address this trend, it is especially important to design cities and buildings to limit or lower cooling demand. Similarly, the expansion of cities generates new challenges for urban mobility. Selecting and designing transport infrastructure that can favour individual cars or modem public transport will have a huge impact on energy demand and local air pollution.” 

Agreeing with Lebot on the importance of addressing issues and opportunities, Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy explains that being a global energy platform, “Middle East Energy gathers the leading lights of the worldwide industry to examine the major issues, explore opportunities and set the agenda for the future,” to deliver expert insights into the major transformation of the energy sector.

It is expected that more than 1,300 companies will take part in the upcoming Middle East Energy event that will discuss these challenges among other topics within digitalisation, power generation, transmission and distribution, energy consumption and management, and renewables.

Did you know? The MENA energy sector is predicted to value US$260bn by 2022.

For more information on business topics in the Middle East and Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief MEA.

