Ethiopian Airlines to launch flight to Chicago in June

May 19, 2020
Ethiopia’s national carrier, Ethiopia Airlines, has announced its new flight to Chicago, to extend its selection of flights to the US.

The flight, which will run from June this year, aims to reduce charges for transcontinental freight with direct connections.

The journey will commence at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital city, and stop-over in Dublin before landing in Chicago.

The carrier currently conducts flights between Ethiopia ad Washington DC, New York City, and Los Angeles.

“Chicago is the third biggest city in the US and a critical global aviation hub. It will now become our fourth direct-flight destination in the US and through it we will be filling a gap in the link between Chicago and Africa,” reported Tewolde Gebre Mariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

“It will enhance the economic relations between US and Africa and enable better trade associations, investments and promote tourism.”

Kenya Airways launched tickets last month for its first flight between Nairobi and New York City.

South Africa Airlines are conducting travel between Johannesburg and Washing DC and New York City, whilst Cape Verde Airline are offering flights to Boston from Paia.

From East Africa, people can now travel to New York City from Cairo using Egypt Air, and Casablanca using Royal Air Morocco.

