Eagle Hills announces plans for La Gare development in Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa

The Dubai-based property developer, Eagle Hills, has revealed plans for the La Gare project to be located in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The project, which will be one of the largest mix-use developments in the Ethiopia, marks the company’s first venture in the African nation.

The site will host more than 4,000 residences and feature residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and leisure facilities.

La Gare will be developed on a 360,000sqm in proximity to the Addis Bole International Airport.

“As one of Africa’s hidden gems, Ethiopia is rich in history, culture and natural beauty,” stated Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills.

“Our vision is to bring attention to such locations across the globe, revealing the charm and potential within them and inviting future residents and tourists to consider making new homes for themselves there.”

“In addition to creating a brand-new skyline and city centre, La Gare is set to contribute to the local market by creating jobs, further bolstering market sentiment and energizing the economy.”

“La Gare is a project of passion that will be developed on a land of heritage. It will be built upon the historical grounds of La Gare train station that has stood the test of time, and with our project, will live in people’s collective memories for even longer.”