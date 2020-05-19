Article
European Union supports establishment of Ghanaian Accreditation Body

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
The European Union (EU) has announced that it will be assisting Ghana with the establishment of a specialised accreditation body in order to bring international business standards to the country and the wider region.

The introduction of these accreditations will enable the country and surrounding West African nations to bring globally recognised ISO accreditations to their businesses and laboratories.

William Hanna, Head of the European Union’s operations in Ghana, noted that this effort would require a solid governmental commitment to address required pre-conditions, which were currently being undergoing improvements under Trade Related Assistance and Quality Enabling (TRAQUE) Programmes.

Furthermore, Hanna stated that before anything more can be done strong financial support is desperately needed, as well as dedicated facilities and staff, alongside a clear budget. He said the EU TRAQUE program will support the setting up of a Commodity Exchange, enabling agricultural products to be traded from small-scale growers.

The Ambassador also said the programme would equip and certify up to 15 warehouses which will become part of the new Warehouse Receipt System.

Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, said a warehouse receipt system that would deliver quality grains onto the Ghanaian market, reduce losses,

 “TRAQUE is on track in ensuring that quality goods and services are delivered to consumers in domestic as well as international markets,” he added.

Establishing a certification hub with such capabilities is a clear step toward bringing businesses in the region in line with global standards; it could, furthermore, provide other African nations with a solid model for similar developments.

Source: [Ghana Financial Market]

