Eversheds joins forces with Mahons and El Heni

Law firm Eversheds has announced a tie up with Mahons Attorneys in South Africa which will give the firm bases in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Louis in Mauritius. Mahons will rebrand to take the Eversheds name in the New Year 2014. The ten-Partner team advises domestic and international clients across a broad range of business sectors.

At the same time, the firm has also announced that well established and growing legal firm El Heni in Tunisia, has joined Eversheds and will become the firm’s Tunisian office. Based in Tunis for 30 years, the firm has unique knowledge and experience in the regional market. After working during two years under the name CWA Tunisia in cooperation with Eversheds, El Heni law firm enters into a next step and will become Eversheds El Heni.

Bryan Hughes Eversheds Chief Executive, said:“We have extremely strong and long standing relationships with many of the Mahons team, including Senior Partner Peter van Niekerk who was deputy chairman of our previous business in South Africa. Having a strong platform in South Africa is vital to our growth plans in the region and this is a significant addition to our global offering.

“We have worked successfully with the team at El Heni over a number of years and we are delighted to be taking our relationship to the next level. A strong presence in Tunisia provides us with a key resource to deliver our world-class international legal services.”

Peter van Niekerk, Managing Partner, Eversheds in South Africa, said:“We are committed to Eversheds strategy and particularly the firms desire to develop a significant presence across Africa, totally aligned to a truly international legal service. This will be a huge benefit to our present client base and create many opportunities for growth. Our strong existing relationships with the Eversheds team leaves us in no doubt that we share a common vision and will facilitate the rapid integration of our two businesses.”

Mohamed Raouf El Heni, co-founder of El Heni, Tunisia said: "Eversheds has shown real leadership and innovation in its approach to developing a presence across Africa – which we are very excited about being a part of. We believe this relationship will be of benefit to our diverse existing client base and will create further domestic and international opportunities in the future.”



Both tie ups are further key building blocks in Eversheds’ pan-African strategy announced early October, which will see the establishment of additional offices in the key markets of Morocco, Ghana and Kenya in the coming months.



The firm also announced the launch of the Eversheds African Law Institute (EALI), creating a unique entity in the region which will allow member law firms in Africa to access training and knowledge sharing programmes while fostering commercial opportunities on a regional and international basis. Firms in 14 countries (Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Tunisia) have so far signed up as members of EALI.