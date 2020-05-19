Exclusive interview: Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority

Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has reached a turning point. Faced with an ever-increasing growth in demand for its services and insights, the Authority has developed a strategy massive in scope; the 20-year ‘master plan’ will look at building the capacity of Entebbe Airport in order to facilitate the growth of the Uganda’s economy in the long term. It is achieving this by ensuring operational efficacy through technological innovation, operational excellence, and by supporting its workforce.

Operations

The CAA is primarily concerned with the operations of Entebbe Airport (in addition to some other small-scale airfields) and, in an official capacity, its main responsibility is to maintain the highest standards of safety, security and service in civil aviation. Its remit is not as narrow as it sounds, as Managing Director Rama Makuza explained: “The Authority offers advisory, operational and control functions to the government of Uganda the air transport operators and other stakeholders in the air transport industry.

“In particular, The Authority is charged with the role of advising on international conventions relating to civil aviation and how these will be adopted necessary to give effect to the standards and recommended practices under those conventions.”

