fastjet partners with two new worldwide distribution channels

fastjet, Africa's low cost airline, is pleased to announce that it has signed two agreements that will allow travel agents worldwide to access and sell its flights.

The recently-signed agreement with Skyscanner, the award-winning global travel search and comparison company, will enable consumers to compare fastjet's flight schedules and prices against those of other African carriers via www.skyscanner.net/.

Visitors to the site will then be able to link directly to fastjet's website and book flights. Skyscanner currently has more than 25 million unique visitors every month.

fastjet has also signed an agreement with Hahn Air Systems, a sister company and client of Hahn Air. Through Hahn Air Systems' e-alliance® product, fastjet flight information will be available within all of the main Global Distribution Systems (GDS), including Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport.

This will give fastjet access to over 91,000 travel agencies worldwide and the link with Hahn Air Systems will provide unencumbered access to these systems. It is anticipated that fastjet's flights will feature on the GDS within the next month.

Alexander Proschka, Managing Director of Hahn Air Systems, said: “fastjet, as one of our first customers in Africa, extends our airline portfolio of e-alliance® with pan-African routes and competitive prices for global distribution.

“Hahn Air Systems is looking forward to fruitful cooperation with fastjet entailing joint sales and growth.”

Ellis Cain-Jones, fastjet's Head of Commercial, said: “Continuing our success in establishing fastjet as a true low cost airline, we now want to expand access to our affordable pan-African flights to travel agents worldwide.

“Our new partners will benefit from fastjet's drive for cost-efficient global distribution in both traditional and digital arenas.”