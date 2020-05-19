The February edition of Business Chief Africa is live!

Welcome to the February issue of the Africa edition of Business Chief!

On the front cover of this month’s issue is Liberty Short-Term Centre of Excellence, the innovation hub created by Liberty Group and Standard Bank. As Liberty Group enters the short-term insurance market, the firms are using digitally disruptive tools to update the industry.

Elsewhere, Business Chief speaks with the Director of Strategy and Business Development at Interxion, Caroline Puygrenier, to discuss the challenges and opportunities connected to bringing data centre connectivity to the continent’s tech landscape.

Also featured in the magazine are SMB Bank and Zimnat. As the Mauritian bank continues on its technology transformation journey, it continues to synergise its global operations. Zimbabwe’s Zimnat exclusively reveals how it is digitally disrupting the insurance sector.

This month’s city focus targets Rwanda’s Kigali. The city’s sustainability masterplan aims to preserve nature and build an eco-tourism park, and the Rwandan government is also investing in technology as a means of economic growth.

The issue looks at the top 10 tallest skyscrapers on the continent, which span across east, west, and southern Africa.

Enjoy the issue!