The January issue of the African edition of Business Chief is now live!

May 19, 2020
Welcome to the latest Africa edition of Business Chief!

For this month’s cover feature we spoke to Nedbank, a South African financial services firm. With a presence in six African markets, the company is targeting further expansion through the adoption of new technologies. With digitisation taking over the banking industry, Nedbank hopes to overhaul its processes and update its operations to ensure that it takes advantage of new developments.

Business Chief also discussed digital transformation journeys with Ayanda Saki, the Chief Information Officer at a leading African automotive parts company. The magazine also features Nicky Hanson, a Senior Procurement Manager in South Africa, who talks about radical transformations within the industry.

Elsewhere, we speak to online money transfer firm, WorldRemit, to learn how it has incorporated its services into everyday life on the continent. The business is responsible for sending money from more than 50 nations to over 145 locations across the world. Africa’s mobile users are set to hit 500mn by 2020, so the company is preparing to disrupt a vastly expanding market.

This month’s city focus looks at the South African city of Cape Town. With around 50,000 employees working in entrepreneurial technology companies, Cape Town works as a continent-wide digitisation hub.

The issue will also explore the top 10 brands in South Africa, which features television service operators, banks, and retail companies.

Enjoy the issue!

