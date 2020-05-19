The May edition of Business Chief Middle East and Africa is now live!

Welcome to the May edition of Business Chief Middle East and Africa!

In this month’s issue, Business Chief spoke with Chalhoub Group about its major digital transformation in the retail industry. Head of HR Technology, Iyad Rahme, discusses the digital platforms implemented across the company. “We are always scouting for new technologies that can simplify our processes and provide our current and future employees with a seamless experience,” says Rahme.

Additionally, we interviewed Bashar Balish, CIO of the strategic partnership between Cerner and the UAE Ministry of Health, to discuss the journey to embracing digital in the healthcare sector.

In our leadership feature this month, we spoke with Tony Nitchov, Managing Director of Advisian Digital’s Middle East & Asia operations, to find out how the firm is negotiating digital disruption in the Middle Eastern market. “It presents many advantages and challenges for organisations operating in the region,” says Nitchov. “If we consider digital, there is an immense enthusiasm for companies to embrace digital technologies across all market segments, from oil and gas operators to consumers.”

Elsewhere in the magazine, we look at what Dubai offers from a business and tourism perspective and also count down the tallest buildings in the Middle East.