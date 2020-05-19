Article
FedEx forms road safety initiative in Namibia with Amend and the Private Sector Road Safety Forum

May 19, 2020
FedEx Express, the transportation subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has partnered with Amend and the private Sector Road Safety Forum to launch a road safety programme in Namibia.

The school-focused initiative aims to provide signage or 30km per hour speed limits as well as advocate legislation adoption to reduce speed limits.

“At FedEx, we are committed to protecting children on the road,” commented Mike Higley, Vice President of FedEx Express Southern Africa.  

“Child pedestrian awareness is a crucial part of road safety education and essential in enhancing the safety of scholars at their schools.”

“FedEx holds safety above all in everything we do, which is why we have a longstanding collaboration with Amend with the goal of creating safer pedestrian communities for children globally.”

“We’re proud to work with organisations like Amend and the Private Sector Road Safety Forum, to apply our expertise and resources to help reduce the number of injuries and fatalities on the world’s roads.”

“Every child has a right to travel to and from school without the fear of being hit by a vehicle,” added Hon. Laura McLoed KatjiRua, Governor of the Khomas region.

“For this reason, I would like to once again congratulate the partners of this project, in particular FedEx, Amend, and the Private Sector Road Safety Forum, in committing their resources to make the road to school safe for our children.”

