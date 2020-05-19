Namibia’s Mines and Energy Deputy Minister highlights women’s role in mining

Less than 1% of Namibian women work for tin, tantalum, or semi-precious stones mines.

Kornelia Shilunga, the Mines and Energy Deputy Minister in Namibia, revealed this in an address to the Debmarine Namibia staff.

Across Africa, women are more likely to be found working in small-scale mines, extracting gold and gemstones, rather than large-scale mines.

The statistic Shilungu found also highlighted the percentage of women in mining in different countries across Africa.

Guinea has the highest percentage of women involved in the sector at 75%, with Madagascar, Mali, and Zimbabwe all reaching 50%.

The Bolivian mining industry features 40% women, whilst Zambia and Mozambique demonstrate 30% of female involvement.

25% of Tanzania’s mining sector is women, whilst only 5% of the South African industry is female.

“I assure you, it has not been an easy task. But looking around me today and seeing a room filled women, it is [evidence] of the progress we have made in changing the very fabric of one of the most male-dominated industries in Africa, if not the world,” commented Shilunga.

“It is even more encouraging to see today men and women in this room committed to support this noble initiative - this is the first step towards positive change,” she added.

“Given this bold and noble initiative, my questions have somewhat been allayed and I look forward to my next visit to your operations, in order to witness the changes you are setting in motion today, in real time.”