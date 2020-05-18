Festival of Media MENA returns to Dubai for the second year

After its hugely successful debut in 2015, Festival of Media MENA is back this year with a prestigious line-up of speakers and a glamorous awards night to celebrate the best media work in the region. The conference will take place on the 20th of April from 9am to 5:30pm at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, followed by the awards ceremony at MusicHall, Zabeel Saray in Dubai from 8pm onwards.

The event will bring together the sharpest minds in the region, including advertisers, media agencies, and media owners. Mixing global expertise with regional insight, the day-long conference will feature prominent speakers from huge companies such as Google, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Omnicom Media Group, and GroupM to serve as a knowledge-sharing hub. Industry leaders can discuss and debate key topics and issues which may prove integral to the advertising and marketing arenas. Keynote speeches and panel discussions are aimed at providing speakers with a critical understanding and perspective of the international media landscape.

Festival of Media MENA is also proud to announce Emerge, a platform for 10 start-ups to win the attention of a five-judge jury.

Alexandre Hawari, Co-CEO of Mediaquest, said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting the ninth edition of the Festival of Media and the second edition of its presence in the MENA region here in Dubai. We’ve seen some great work being entered this year and compelling insights from our guest speakers to be shared with the advertising and marketing professionals.”