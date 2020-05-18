First Abu Dhabi Aviation Week starts

The first ever Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace Week has opened at ADNEC.

The event will run from 6 to 12 March in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, combining six trade, defence, entertainment, and sports components under its umbrella. The must-attend event for the global aviation and aerospace sector will include the second Unmanned System Exhibition (UMEX Abu Dhabi), first Simulation Conference and Exhibition, third Global Aerospace Summit, and fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, as well as the first edition of the Middle East Aviation Career Exhibition & Conference and the eighth Red Bull Air Race.

Brigadier General, Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi, spokesperson for the UAE Armed Forces, said: "Our support to Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace Week articulates the Armed Forces’ priority in creating a dedicated platform to converge international manufacturers and specialised companies participating in global aviation and aerospace exhibitions and conferences.

“Bringing specialised events such as UMEX Abu Dhabi and Simulation Conference and Exhibition under ADAAW’s umbrella will provide the UAE Armed Forces with an excellent opportunity to explore and acquire the latest technologies in unmanned systems and simulation techniques. We look forward to utilising the full potential of unmanned systems and their future applications in optimising civil, defence and security aspects by attending the live demonstrations to be hosted by Al Ain. Additionally, the platform will offer an excellent opportunity to expand our collaboration and strategic partnership with related industry partners.”

