Forum in Dubai will host five African Presidents

The 4th Global Business Forum on Africa will be held in Dubai next month.

The forum has invited five African head of states to its two-day event, located at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah.

It will also host 12 ministers and more than 1,000 industry experts and top government and corporate decision-makers, as well as young African entrepreneurs.

The event is organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and will initiate on 1 November.

The theme is “Next Generation Africa”, covering the current economic outlook of the continent, development prospects, and investment opportunities.

The forum will also propose opportunities for forging partnerships between African and UEA businesses.

The heads of state include: Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda; H.E. Danny Faure, President of the Republic of Seychelles; H.E. Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda; H.E. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of the Republic of Mauritius; and H.E. Edgar Lungu, President of Zambia.

Ministers from other African countries will also be attending, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Nigeria, and Sudan.

“This year’s Global Business Forum on Africa is drawing an unprecedented top-tier attendance, including distinguished African heads of state and ministers, to discuss a variety of key trends that are expected to drive Africa’s next phase of economic growth, as well as challenges and opportunities that fast-growing markets on the continent are experiencing,” reported H.E. Buamim, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber.