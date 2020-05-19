Article
Leadership & Strategy

GE hands over leadership in Nigerian rail consortium to Transnet

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

General Electric (GE), the US-based conglomerate, has revealed that South Africa’s Transnet will now be leading a Nigeria rail consortium.

The company handed over the leadership role in the project, which will see two railway lines connect the north of Nigeria to the south, to Transnet.

The consortium now features Transnet, the Dutch terminal operator, APM Terminals, and the Chinese hydropower engineer, Sinohydro.

The $2bn concession deal plans to cover 3,500km of existing lines from Lagos, located in the south of the country, to the northern city of Kano.

SEE ALSO:

The line is anticipated to be extended to Port Harcourt and Maiduguri, according to Premium Times Nigeria.

“GE will be transitioning leadership of the International Consortium, selected to execute the Nigerian narrow-gauge railway concession, to Transnet,” General Electric stated.

“This development is in line with GE's decision to exit the Transportation business from its portfolio.”

The US firm has stated that Transnet has been a trusted company to GE for decades, and expressed its confidence in the company and the consortium.

South AfricaNigeriaTransnetrail
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability